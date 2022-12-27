DSE turnover drops to Tk 198 crore, a 2.5-year low

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit a two-and-a-half-year low today mostly because of a confidence crisis among the general investors.

The important indicator of the market dropped 12 per cent to Tk 198 crore, which was Tk 227 crore the previous day.

Today’s turnover was the lowest since July 7 of 2020, when the turnover was Tk 139 crore.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), edged down 12 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 6,189.

The index dropped just after rising for a day. Before that the market fell for seven consecutive days.

The DS30, the blue-chip index, fell 0.15 per cent to 2,191 while the DSES, the index that represents shariah-based companies, declined 0.25 per cent to 1,354.

Among the traded companies, 25 advanced, 137 declined and 167 remained the same.

Islami Commercial Insurance posted the highest appreciation, rising 9.84 per cent. Union Capital surged 9.52 per cent.

International Leasing Financial Services, Premier Leasing, and Jute Spinners advanced more than 8 per cent.

Monno Ceramic Industries suffered the sharpest fall, sliding 7.88 per cent.

Orion Infusion dropped 7.4 per cent, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing down 4.5 per cent, and Gemini Sea Foods eroded 3.6 per cent.

Monno Ceramic Industries was the most-traded stock on the day with its shares worth Tk 17 crore transacted.

Orion Infusion, Intraco Refueling Station, Orion Pharma and Sea Pearl & Beach Resort also saw significant transactions.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the CSE, dropped 23 points, or 0.12 per cent, to end the day at 18,303.

Of the securities that transacted, 19 advanced, 41declined, and 77 did not show any price movement.