DSE returns to black

Stocks in Dhaka bourse returned to the black today after experiencing massive falls for two consecutive days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE, rose 47 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 6,530 at the end of the day.

Both the DS30, the blue-chip index, and DSES, shariah-based index, up 26 points and 14 points respectively.

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange hit Tk 599 crore, which is 53 per cent higher from the previous day’s Tk 390 crore.

At the DSE, 195 stocks advanced, 132 declined and 51 remained the same.

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing topped the gainers’ list with about a 10 per cent rise.

Doreen Power, Janata Insurance, Ibn Sina, and Bangladesh Submarine Cable also saw major gains.

Savar Refractories shed the most with a 1.99 per cent drop. Aramit Ltd, Gemini Sea Foods, Bangladesh Monospool Paper, and Nahee Aluminum were among the heavy losers.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 59 crore changing hands followed by Sonali Paper, Fortune Shoes, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing, and Bangladesh Submarine Cable.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, surged 101 points, or 0.53 per cent, to close the day at 19,231.

Of the 280 stocks traded, 108 rose, 141 fell, and 31 did not see any price movement.