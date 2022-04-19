DSE index plunges amid dearth of buyers

The trading at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) slid today as there was a dearth of buyers and the selling pressure dragged down the index under the 6,500 points level.

There were no buyers for most of the shares during the trading time, according to market analysts.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE, plunged 72 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 6,482 at the end of the day. This is the lowest since March 8 this year when it dropped to 6,474 points.

However, the turnover dropped to Tk 390 crore from the previous day’s Tk 393 crore.

At the DSE, 14 stocks advanced, 347 declined and 19 remained the same.

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing topped the gainers’ list with a 7.96 per cent rise. Eastland Insurance, Meghna Pet Industries, Kattali Textiles, and Bata Shoe also saw major gains.

Pioneer Insurance shed the most with a 2 per cent drop. Mir Akhter Hossain, Prime Textiles, Central Insurance and C&A Textiles were among the heavy losers.

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 73 crore changing hands followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Kattali Textiles, Square Pharmaceuticals and Beximco Ltd.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, plummeted 172 points, or 0.89 per cent, to close the day at 19,130.

Of the 266 stocks traded, 24 rose, 125 fell, and 17 did not see any price movement.