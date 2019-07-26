DSCC mayor claims dengue not ‘epidemic’ yet

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sayeed Khokon on Friday said the prevalence of dengue virus in Dhaka city cannot yet be called an epidemic.

“Dengue cannot be called an epidemic yet (in the city). The word epidemic has a specific definition,” he said.

However, the mayor did not define epidemic clearing what it exactly means.

The mayor was talking to reporters after attending a seminar on raising public awareness about dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Khokon said it can be confirmed whether it is epidemic or not only after consultation with relevant government organisations.

“A particular quarter is trying to exaggerate the real situation,” he said.

The DSCC mayor further said now the number of dengue patients is around 7,000-10,000.

“There can never be over 300,000 dengue patients in Dhaka city,” he added.