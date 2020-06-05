Dr Zafrullah’s condition ‘somewhat unstable’

Condition of Gonoshasthaya Kendra Founder and Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury is somewhat unstable, said an official of Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital today.

“We can’t say his condition is critical. But it is not fully stable. He was facing breathing problem last night when he was under dialysis. Therefore, the dialysis could not be completed. He was then administered oxygen,” the official told The Daily Star today.

Around 2 in the afternoon, Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital’s Assistant Registrar Dr Tanvir Chowdhury talked about Zafrullah’s condition with The Daily Star.

“I just visited Dr Zafrullah in the hospital’s room. He is still needing 6-7 litres of oxygen and has breathing problem,” he said.

“We are not calling his situation entirely risky, but he is not out of risk as well,” Dr Tanvir added.

Both of Dr Zafrullah’s lungs have been affected, which can be called the former stage of pneumonia, the doctor also said adding that Zafrullah’s chest X-ray reports was also not good.

“He asked everyone to pray for him.” He said after visiting Zafrullah.

Dr Zafrullah, who tested Covid-19 positive on May 25, has been undergoing treatment at the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital. He is now under close supervision of the physicians.

Plasma therapy was also administered on him and he had no major complications since he tested positive.

Around 7:00am today, the verified Facebook page of Gonoshasthaya Kendra in a post said Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury’s physical condition was not good. He was having breathing problems, it said, seeking blessings from all.

Dr Zafrullah made significant contribution to the health sector of Bangladesh since the Liberation War in 1971. He was behind the country’s drug policy that helped boost the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

The freedom fighter and physician has come to limelight after a team of Gonoshasthaya Kendra developed rapid test kit for Covid-19.

Though the kit was developed in mid-March, it is yet to get a government approval for mass production. The kit is now under performance trial at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Dr Zafrullah has been demanding that the government go for emergency approval of the rapid test kit – GR-Rapid Dot Blot – that is low cost and can give result in ten minutes.