Domestic violence: Is there any punishment?

Fifty per cent of Bangladeshi women aged between 15 and 49 have been subjected to either physical or sexual abuse by their partner or husband, a recent World Health Organisation’s report reveals. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics has also recorded similar statistics. Dynamic approaches including active participation by families, educational institutions, societies, judicial system and broadly initiatives by the the state are required to change the scenario. At the same time, the importance of an effective legal framework to protect the victims is undeniable.

Many people think that there are enough legal instruments in Bangladesh. They also put emphasis on the proper implementation of the existing laws rather than amending them. I think they are partially right. Actually, the existing laws – though are not enough – lack crucial clauses to ensure protection of women from abuse. The applicability of the laws is indistinct while the institutional structure of law enforcement is weak too.

The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Bangladesh doesn’t define separately domestic violence as an offense. The criminal court, though, has the jurisdiction regarding the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2010, the act mostly provides civil law solutions. There is a common perception that the law has been enacted to ensure a violence-free family environment by a compromising coexistence. That’s why the law empowers the court to deliver orders on the domestic violence surviving woman’s protection, her residence, compensation and safe custody for children. It only has provisions of delivering jail term or fines for the law violators and false complainers. Proper execution of the civil solutions under the law could play a crucial role in protecting the survivors. But the problem is that the 2010 law hardly provides justice to the survivors of domestic violence if they file a case under it.