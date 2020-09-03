Dinajpur UNO ‘critically injured’ after being hacked at her residence

Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam has been hacked at her government residence. Her condition is now ‘critical’.
At some time on Wednesday night, miscreants entered her official residence and hacked her and her father Omar Ali.
She was airlifted to Dhaka around 12:45pm on Thursday. The helicopter carrying her reached Dhaka around 2.30pm. Her father is undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
According to local people, the miscreants broke the ventilator of the UNO’s residence and entered her bedroom first. Before that, the miscreants roped the security guard of the residence and locked him in the guard room.
The locals said UNO’s father Omar Ali, 60, goes for a walk every morning. As he did not go out for the walk on Thursday morning, his companions went to his residence to enquire about him. Since they did not get any response from the house, they immediately called the police. Police later rescued UNO, her father and a guard.
Ghoraghat police officer-in-charge (OC) Amirul Islam said the UNO’s residence is under CCTV surveillance. The police are trying to collect the footage to identify the culprits.
From there she was airlifted to Dhaka for better treatment. She will initially be admitted to the National Institute of Neuroscience and Hospital in Dhaka.
Tofail Hossain Bhuiyan, head of the neurosurgery department at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, said the UNO suffered more injuries to the left side of her head. She is bleeding a lot. She was hit in the head with a metal object. The right side of her body is numb. Her condition is critical.
Dinajpur-6 MP Shibli Sadeeq, deputy commissioner Mahmudul Alam and superintendent of police Anwar Hossain have already visited the spot.
‘This is not an incident of robbery. No belongings of the house were taken away. I think she was targeted to be killed,’ said MP Shibli Sadeeq.
He also said there are no big factories in this upazila. Most are farmers. She is not supposed to have enemies locally. UNO is hailing from Natore district and her in-law’s house is in Naogaon district.
‘I got up around 4.30 in the morning to perform prayers and heard the screams of my daughter from the next room. When I tried to go there, a man face covered with clothe threatened me and asked for the key of the almirah. He threatened to kill me if I don’t do that. He then struck me on on my head with a hammer and I fell down on the floor. I can’t say anything after that,’ UNO’s father told Prothom Alo at the hospital.
UNO’s father also said, “My daughter lives alone in Ghoraghat. My son-in-law is the UNO of Pirganj upazila of Rangpur. A three-year-old grandson lives with his mother. I have been with my daughter in this upazila for two and a half years. Occasionally, I go Mahadevpur’s house. I don’t know whether anyone threatened my daughter during my stay here.”