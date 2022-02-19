Dhaka stocks bleed massively

The stock market bled massively today as the central bank has recently fixed the instruments for stock market investment of the non-bank financial institutions.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), plunged 52 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 6,991 at the end of the day.

With that, the index went down under 7,000 points after 11 trading days since February 2.

At the DSE, 76 stocks advanced, 257 increased and 45 remained the same.

Turnover of the premier bourse dropped to Tk 1,004 crore, which is 17 per cent down from the previous day’s Tk 1,213 crore.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded highest that worth Tk 104 crore followed by Orion Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh Shipping Corporations, Fortune Shoes and Yeakin Polymer.

GQ Ball Pen topped the gainers’ list that up 9.85 per cent followed by Eastern Cables, Stylecraft, Apex Foods, and JMI Syringes.

Central Pharmaceuticals shed mostly that fell 4.16 per cent followed by Singer Bangladesh, Sena Kalyan Insurance, Far Chemical Industries, and Fortune Shoes.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also plummeted today. The CASPI, the main index of the bourse of the port city, dropped 174 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 20,459.

Among the traded 316 stocks, 60 went up, 219 down and 37 remained unchanged.