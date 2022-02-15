Dhaka residents protest proposed water tariff hike

Residents of Dhaka yesterday demanded cancellation of the Wasa initiative to increase water tariff by 20 percent.

Under the banner “Bangladesh Sadharon Nagorik Samaj” they held a rally in front of Wasa Bhaban at Karwan Bazar.

They also demanded resignation of the Wasa managing director for his “failure” to ensure supply of quality water at low cost.

The speakers said though Wasa is increasing water tariff again and again, they have failed to improve its quality. Therefore, the decision to increase 20 percent tariff is an imprudent one.

The rally was presided over by convener of Bangladesh Nagorik Samaj Mohiuddin Ahmed. Chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Zonayed Saki, leader of Communist Party of Bangladesh Ruhin Hossain Prince and convener of Janoshartha Rakkha Jatiya Committee Aminul Islam Bulu addressed the rally.

The potential increase in water prices is expected to add to the woes of Dhaka residents after last November’s diesel and kerosene price hikes and the continued rise in edible oil prices, which according to traders may increase further ahead of Ramadan.