‘Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League won’t resume this year’

He said the biggest problem of resuming the Dhaka League is the accommodation of at least 250 people in a bio-secure environment so that they can’t get exposed to the deadly virus.

“The biggest question is where we can host at least 250 people. We have talked to BKSP. It’s an option. We have talked about Cox’s Bazar as well. We have to take the decision of the clubs too because they are also the stakeholders. However, still, we are discussing hosting DPDCL,” he added.

The West Indies are scheduled to tour Bangladesh early next year to play a full series. The series might conflict with the Dhaka League. But Khaled Mahmud said it won’t be a problem.

“The international series will go as planned and the domestic cricket will follow their schedule. This is what happens everywhere in the world. If the clubs say that they won’t play without their main players who are the members of the national team, we might need to host Dhaka League after the West Indies series,” Khaled Mahmud further told the media.