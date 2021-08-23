Dhaka elevated expressway: Crucial project being implemented slowly

According to the government estimate, vehicles will be able to run at a speed of 80 km per hour if the expressway is completed. It will take around 20 minutes to reach Kutubkhali from the airport.

There will be a total of 15 ramps to enter the expressway and 16 to exit.

Besides, there will be two connecting roads- one to Manik Mia Avenue via Farmgate and another to Palashi intersection via Kataban from the elevated expressway. People in those areas will also be benefited.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction on 30 April 2011. Later road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader opened the construction work twice. The cost was estimated Tk 119.20 billion at the beginng, which increased by Tk 1.38 billion.

The construction of the elevated expressway is being implemented in three parts. The first part from the airport to Banani is seven kilometres, the second part from Banani to Moghbazar railway crossing about six kilometres and the third part from the Moghbazar to Kutubkhali about six and a half kimlometres.

According to the bridges division records, the overall progress is only 28 per cent in ten years. However, the progress from the airport to Banani is 65 per cent. The work from Banani to Moghbazar is going on while the work of the remaining portion is yet to begin.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, project director AHMS Akhtar said there is a plan to inaugurate the expressway from the airport to Tejgaon by June 2022. He also said the work is hampered due to the outbreak of coronavirus.