Dhaka bourse’s index soars 63 points

Dhaka stocks today recouped some of their losses of the previous two days thanks to a recovery in the global markets.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), soared 63 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 6,739 at the end of the day.

At the DSE, 314 stocks advanced, 36 declined and 27 remained the same.

However, turnover of the premier bourse tanked 20 per cent to Tk 730 crore.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly worth Tk 55 crore followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Anwar Galvanizing, Fortune Shoes, and Sonali Paper and Board Mills.

Meghna Condensed Milk topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.93 per cent followed by Alltex Industries, Imam Button, Meghna Pet Industries, and Sonar Bangla Insurance.

Crown Cement bleed mostly that dropped 3.26 per cent followed by Kattali Textiles, SEML IBBL Shariah Fund, and Olympic Industries.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebound today. The CASPI, the main index of the port city bourse, soared 140 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 19,641.

Among the traded 305 traded stocks, 210 rose, 67 fell and 28 remained the same.