Dhaka bourse’s index hits 3.5-year high

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged to a three-and-a-half-year high today thanks to the increased participation of investors.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, rose 57 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 6,266. This is highest since January 7 of 2018 when the index hit 6,268.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, soared 4.31 per cent to Tk 1,668 crore. At the DSE, 212 stocks advanced, 129 fell and 32 remained unchanged.

RN Spinning Mills topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 per cent on the DSE floor followed by Zeal Bangla, Tamijuddin Textiles, Paper Processing & Packaging, and Fine Foods.

Beximco became the highest traded stock with shares worth Tk 181 crore changing hands followed Power Grid Company, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Southeast Bank, and LankaBangla Finance.

Sonali Life Insurance shed the most that lost 6.35 per cent followed by Desh Garments, Envoy Textiles, Hwa Well Textiles, and Aziz Pipes.