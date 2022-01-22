Deliberations on future of books surfaced in AsomGranthamela

by Nava Thakuria 22 January 2022

Guwahati: Amidst the threat of spreading novel coronavirus (precisely

the Omicron variant) across India, Asom Granthamela (Assam Book Fair)

came to a successful end in Guwahati, the virtual capital of

Northeast. Organised jointly by Asom Prakashan Parishad (Publication

Board Assam, the government-sponsored literary institution) and All

Assam Publishers & Book Sellers Association maintaining necessary

Covid-19 precautions, the 12-day event genuinely paved way for

observation, debate, and resolutions over the future of books.

Braving the cold wave, thousands of book-lovers from different parts

of the region thronged at Assam Engineering Institute playground in

Chandmari locality every day to celebrate the festival of reading,

information and wisdom. Nearly 150 book-publishing groups and

retailers comprising a few from neighbouring Bangladesh, as well as

Delhi and Kolkata besides the local publication houses showcased their

printing works. They were put in six rows in memory of renowned

Assamese intellectuals namely Hemchandra Goswami, Padmanath Gohain

Barua, Panindranath Gogoi, Giripada Devchoudhury, Rabin Devchoudhury

and Sananta Tanti.

Inaugurating the book fair on 29 December 2021, State education

minister Ranoj Pegu emphasized developing a culture of book

reading and he insisted on translating various literary works in

Assamese to different larger languages and also translating ethnic

language works of the region into Assamese. Pegu, also the Chairman of

Prakashan Parishad, expressed happiness that more people are now

reading books as they acquired the decent habit with an aim to escape

the loneliness created by nationwide corona-lockdown days.

The minister also honoured Nandita Devi with Prakashan Parishad

literary award for her novel ‘Bongol Bohu Door’ along with its

publisher Nagen Sarma of Jyoti Prakashan. Kuladhar Saikia, president

of Asom Sahitya Sabha, the State’s highest literary forum, graced the

inaugural function to stress on popularising the books among young

people with varied and rich contents. He argued that new technology

should be used for making books available to them. Noni Gopal

Mahanta, the adviser to the State education department, revealed that even

after the invasion of the internet, the books remain popular around the

world.

The inaugural function was attended by Prakashan Parishad secretary

Pramod Kalita, its vice-president Sumanta Chaliha, top education

department officer Preetom Saikia, State publishers & book-sellers

association’s office-bearers Imran Ahmed, Baharul Islam Choudhury,

etc. The first evening’s cultural program was inaugurated by Pabitra

Margherita, member-secretary of the State level advisory committee

for student and youth welfare.

Mentionable is that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the publishers &

book-sellers could not organise Northeast Book Fair in 2020 and it

even failed to accommodate the annual event because of violent

anti-CAA (citizenship amendment act) agitation in 2019 that almost

defaced the city with a panicky situation among the residents. However,

Prakashan Parishad successfully held Guwahati Granthamela in 2020 with

visible public support.

Organisers of both the events joined hands this time to go for a

combined trade show, where State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

took a positive initiative. Sarma, who could not grace the inaugural

function, visited the fair later and interacted with the book-lovers.

A large number of youths at the venue applauded Sarma, where he

appreciated the efforts of the organisers for making the festival of

wisdom possible. Next year, both the events may take place separately

if the corona situation improves, he commented.

There were however initial resentments among a section of book lovers

as the name of Granthamela was temporarily changed from Guwahati Book

Fair (or Northeast Book Fair) to Asom Granthamela. But it was done

under a difficult situation and Prakashan Parishad has publicly

announced that it has no intention to dishonour the legacy of Guwahati

Granthamela started its voyage in 1984.

People of Assam will always remember contributions of the great souls

including author-journalist Chandra Prasad Saikia who were

instrumental in organizing the first book fair in the region.

Prakashan Parishad joined hands with National Book Trust (of India) to

launch the book fair movement and it was a huge success. Later

Prakashan Parishad took enough challenges to organise the book fair

independently in 1987 and it continued.

In the initial years, the regular venue of Guwahati Granthamela was

the Judges field on the south bank of the mighty river the Brahmaputra, which

was later overcrowded by the book enthusiasts. Soon a large number of

publishers and booksellers from various parts of the country started

participating in the book fair and lately, the venue was shifted to the

present location to accommodate more participants and appreciators.

“With the availability of cheaper mobile internet services across the

country there were apprehensions that the young people might turn away

from the practice of reading. But till now it has been proved wrong.

Various exciting (extreme) audio-visuals, made easily available

through the internet, can attract a huge number of people, but they

finally, get solace in serious reading only,” said Dhiraj Goswami of

publishers & book-sellers association, adding that books worth rupees

five crores were sold in the fair.

Visiting the Granthamela, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal also

appreciated the organisers for taking the initiative. Buying several

books and interacting with book lovers at the venue, Sonowal also

commented that books remain the symbols of the identity of a community

and society. The young generation should inculcate the habit of

reading books, he opined, adding that a book revolution should be

everyone’s resolution. Assam children’s literature trust secretary

Hrishikesh Goswami accompanied Sonowal at the venue.

The book fair witnessed the formal release of more than 50 new books

in two halls named after distinguished Assamese authors Dr

Lakshminandan Bora and Homen Borgohain. A souvenir titled

Smritigrantha, edited by Devojit Borah and Gautam Barman, was released

by writer Gautam Prasad Barua. Prakashan Parishad released 16 books

and also showcased the digital channel at the venue, where Assamese

folk-tales are narrated by celebrity performers. A number of literary

discussions as well as children’s programs were organised. Every

evening, cultural programs were inaugurated by celebrated

personalities like Moloya Goswami, Surya Goswami, Aimi Barua, Gayatri

Mahanta, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, etc at the venue.

Bangladesh assistant high commissioner, posted in Guwahati, Shah

Mohammad Tanvir Mansur also graced the book fair to welcome

representatives of three visiting publication houses namely Murdhanya,

Sarulipee and Joyotee from his country. In a brief meeting, attended

by Mihir Deuri, editor of Prakash (published by Prakashan Parishad),

author-journalist Rupam Barua, columnist Ranen Kr Goswami, author

Prasanta Chakrabarty, poet-journalist Nabajyoti Pathak, Jintu

Geetartha, Minku Hazarika with a few others, the diplomat thanked

India again for supporting their freedom movement.

Presence of many eminent Assamese authors and academicians including

Govinda Prasad Sarma, Hiren Gohain, Shyama Prasad Sarma, Dhrubajyoti

Bora, Gajendra Adhikari, Pranabjyoti Deka, Rita Choudhury, Anuradha

Sarma Pujari, Rani Gohain, Bipul Deuri, Jogesh Kakati, Mira Thakur,

Ankita Dutta, Raktim Patar, Ajanta Burhagohain, Ranju Hazarika,

Jayanta Madhab Bora, Abhijit Bora, Phanindra Kumar Devchoudhury,

Pranjit Bora, Nilim Kumar, Bandita Phukan, Apurba Saikia, Atanu

Bhattacharya, Satyendra Narayan Goswami, etc were enjoyed by the young

book-enthusiasts.

Similarly, notable personalities like Dinesh Goswami, Dayananda

Pathak, DN Chakrabarty, Gangapada Devchoudhury, Narayan Talukder,

Jagadish Patgiri, Paramananda Majumder, Mrinal Chandra Kalita, Khagen

Saikia, Niranjan Kalita, Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Arindam Borkataky,

Mayur Bora, Utpal Dutta, Debashish Sarma, Noni Borpujari, Aminul

Haque, Nilima Thakuria, Baharul Islam, Bhagirathi, Pabitra Gogoi,

Subodhmalla Barua, Pranjal Sarma Vasistha, Loknath Goswami, Hyder

Hussain, Bhaskar Sarma, Naba Talukder, etc visited the stalls adding

colour to the festivity.

A session dedicated to Nilamoni Phukan, the third Assamese litterateur

(after Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya and Mamoni Raisom Goswami) to

receive the Jnyanpeeth award recently was intriguing for the literary

enthusiasts. The closing ceremony on 9 January 2022 was graced by

Jnyanpeeth awardee Damodar Mauzo, is an illustrious story writer,

novelist, and critic in the Konkani language from Goa. Bodo Sahitya Sabha

president Toren Boro was also present on the occasion.

An interactive session involving young writers, where they narrated

their literary dreams received appreciation from the audience.

Moderated by this writer with support from promising author Geetali

Bora, the session was participated by budding talents like Anindita

Parag Saikia, Aparajita Pujari, Utpal Deka, Monika Das, Pranjal

Talukder, Gitali Saikia, Srinjana Sarma, Diganta Nibir, Pranjal

Barman, Manaswini Mahanta, Jayanta Dutta, Farhan Javed, Pranjal A

Sarma, Ranjit Patgiri, Manoj M Neog, Mukutraj Sarma, Ankurita Phukan,

Dwip H Borhi, Ratan Sadiyal, Shyamanta Payeng, Munidra Baishya,

Nayanjyoti Sarma, etc. They were unanimous in their views that the

medium (physical paper) may change in the future, but the habit of reading

will continue forever.