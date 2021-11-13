Deep sea port: From Payra to Matarbari

Project director of the Matarbari coal-fired power plant project Abul Kalam Azad told Prothom Alo a deep sea port will be set up at Matarbari now and so the length and depth of the channel as well as the number of the jetties will be increased. Once the deep sea port is complete, any mother vessel will be easily able to come to the port. This will reduce time and costs of cargo transportation. He mentioned that a large part of Singapore’s revenue came from its port.

Sources in the planning commission have said that so long the length of the Matarbari sea port had been 3km. With the decision to construct a deep sea port, the length has been increased to 14.3km. Similarly, the breadth of the channel has been increased by 100 metres, from 250 metres to 350 metres. The depth has also been increased from 15 metres to 18.5 metres. Presently two jetties were being constructed for the port. Now another six jetties will be constructed. The new structure of the port has been finalised, based on studies carried out by Japan’s Koei, Germany’s Pichner, Japan’s TEPSCO, Australia’s SMEC and a few other companies.

When asked about the matter, former professor of economics at Chattogram University Mainul Islam said, “The deep sea port was supposed to be at Sonadia in Cox’s Bazar. China was supposed to construct it. But the government moved away from that, under pressure from India. But it is a matter of hope that finally we will be getting a full-fledged deep sea port at Matarbari, instead of Sonadia. This will meet Bangladesh’s requirements.” This economist also stressed the need for road and railway connection with the sea port.