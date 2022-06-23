Death count from flood rises to 68

The casualties went up further on Thursday as the health directorate reported the total deaths to be 68.
Mymensingh reported the second highest casualties as the flood claimed 18 lives in the division. Mymensingh, Netrokona, and Jamalpur districts witnessed five deaths each.
The Rangpur division has also been affected by the floods. Three people have died in Kurigram district of the division while one in Lalmonirhat.
Of the cases, 45 people drowned in floodwater while 14 were struck by lightning.