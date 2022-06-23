Death count from flood rises to 68

Special Correspondent   Prothom Alo

Dhaka

Devastating flood submerges most of the areas in Sylhet division
Some 28 people have died in the flood-hit districts in the last 24 hours until Thursday noon, taking the total death count to 68.

The directorate general of health services (DGHS) came up with this disclosure in its regular update on floods.

Mymensingh reported the second highest casualties as the flood claimed 18 lives in the division. Mymensingh, Netrokona, and Jamalpur districts witnessed five deaths each.

The Rangpur division has also been affected by the floods. Three people have died in Kurigram district of the division while one in Lalmonirhat.

Of the cases, 45 people drowned in floodwater while 14 were struck by lightning.

