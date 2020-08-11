Daily briefing on Covid-19 updates won’t be held from tomorrow: DGHS – 33 die, 2,996 infected

The daily online briefing on the updates of Covid-19 situation in the country will not be held from tomorrow, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during the briefing today.

However, press releases containing necessary information will continue to be issued from DGHS, she added.

Thirty-three people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached 3,471 and the death rate now stands at 1.32 percent.

Two thousand nine hundred and ninety-six people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh cases, the total number of positive cases so far in the country stands at 2,63,503 and the current infection rate is 20.22 percent.

The total infection rate stands at 20.46 percent, a DGHS official said during a briefing.

Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step ahead of Argentina and one step behind Pakistan, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 14,820 samples were tested in 86 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,535 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,51,972 and the recovery rate at 57.67 percent.

Eight hundred and sixty-three people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the DGHS official added during the briefing.

Among the deceased, 28 were male and five were female while one was between 11-20 years old, five within 31-40, two between 41-50, five within 51-60, 14 between 61-70, three within 71-80 and three were from 81 to 90 years old.