Curtain Falls On Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

The curtains on the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games fell yesterday through a muted closing ceremony at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in absence of athletes and officials owing to the rising coronavirus cases in the country. The hour-long closing ceremony highlighted the salient aspects of the meet alongside messages from the dignitaries through audio-visual media before laser works and pyrotechnics brought an end to the proceedings. The meet was dominated by services teams, with Bangladesh Ansar & VDP grabbing the pole position, followed by Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Navy in second and third positions. Bangladesh Navy Sonia Akter Tumpa clinched highest eight gold medals in the ninth edition of the meet, where around 5300 athletes in 31 disciplines competed.

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED