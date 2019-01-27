Crude bombs blasted at 6 spots in Jashore

Miscreants blasted crude bombs at six different places of the town, including in front of the residences of Jashore-3 MP Kazi Nabil Ahmed and some other senior leaders of ruling Awami League, early Sunday creating panic among the locals, reports UNB.

Nobody was injured in the attack, said Apurba Hasan, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station.

Police recovered remains of the blasted crude bombs from the scenes, he added.

The first blast took place in front of the residence of Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP around 2:30am. Then the miscreants exploded bombs near Hotel Jabir Intl, owned by district Awami League general secretary and sadar upazila chairman Shahin Chaklader.

The bombs were also blasted in front of Chaklader filling station in Kazipara of Puratan Kasba and in front of the house of acting general secretary of city Awami League Imam Hasan Lal in Sankarpur area.

Police have been investigating all the incidents, the OC said.