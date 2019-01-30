Criticism important in democratic process: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today assured that the opposition will be able to come up with criticism against the government in the parliament as it is an important aspect in a democratic process.

The opposition will not face any obstacle if it criticises the government, she also said.

The premier came up with the remark as the 11th parliament commenced its journey today.

“I would like to tell the opposition leader and all opposition MPs that criticism is always important in a democratic process. I can at least give assurance that our opposition parties will be able make enough criticism,” she said.

The prime minister said this after taking floor in the first sitting of the opening session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad to greet the newly elected Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah.

Leader of the House Hasina made the remarks minutes after Deputy Leader of the Opposition GM Quader sought sufficient time and assistance of the Treasury Bench for opposition lawmakers at the House for making it effective and lively.

Sheikh Hasina said, “We will not create any obstacle (for criticism against government) in this regard. We never did this in the past and will not do so in future.”

“As the leader of the House it is my (PM) responsibility to oversee rights of all the MPs, while you as the Speaker will look after so that the treasury and opposition bench MPs get equal opportunity in the Parliament, she told the Speaker.

“We’ll extend all sorts of cooperation to you in this regard,” the prime minister also said.

She said the people of the country regained trust and confidence in the government as the previous parliament was run in a nice manner.

Hasina said her government has been able to maintain the continuation of a democratic process overcoming many obstacles.

Earlier, GM Quader sought assistance of the newly elected Speaker for playing their effective role in the House.

“We want to play an effective role to keep the parliament lively. The countrymen expect it also,” he said taking floor to greet the newly elected Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

Noting that his party has very small number of MPs against more than 250 MPs of the ruling Awami League, GM Quader said, “We expect it will not create any obstacle due to this small number. So, we need your assistance in this regard.”

Seeking enough time for opposition bench in the House, the Jatiya Party leader hoped that the treasury bench should pay heed to rational points raised by the opposition lawmakers.

Taking floor, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon said he was confused regarding the role of his party in the Parliament.

“The 11th parliament is pleasant for us in one hand and it is matter of embarrassment for us on the other hand. Because, we’re facing question regarding what will be our role in the House,” he said.

Menon, who was re-elected with Awami League’s electoral symbol ’boat’ in the December-30 general election, claimed that none discussed with them about their role as opposition in the Parliament.

“It appears that a decision has been taken and we will have to abide by this,” he said.

He added that his party will support the government’s development activities to take the country forward and also will criticise the corruption and disparity, if there is any, at the same time in the House.