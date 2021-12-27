Cox’s Bazar tourist rape: Prime accused Ashiq arrested from Madaripur

Members of Rapid Action Battalion have arrested the prime accused in a case filed over the rape of a tourist in Cox’s Bazar.

Ashiqul Islam Ashiq was arrested from Madaripur, ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of Rab’s Legal and Media wing confirmed to The Daily Star tonight.

Earlier in the day, police arrested three more unnamed suspects in connection with the incident. The trio was arrested during a drive conducted between last night and this noon from different places, Additional Deputy Inspector General Md Muslim Uddin said at a press briefing around 2:00 pm at Laboni Point office of Cox’s Bazar Tourist Police.

A total of four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Two other prime accused Israfil Huda Joy and Mehedi Hasan Babu are yet to be arrested, said the additional DIG.

Three men raped the woman while their cohorts took her husband and child hostage on Wednesday evening.

The woman, her husband, and their eight-month-old child went to Cox’s Bazar on holiday on Wednesday morning from the capital, according to the case documents.

On Thursday night, seven people were made accused in the rape case filed.