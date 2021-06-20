Covid19: Khulna situation worsens along with Rajshahi

In a matter of one week the coronavirus situation in the country has deteriorated drastically. The virus transmission increased in the districts adjacent to the Indian border from the third week of May, with the situation rapidly worsening in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and a few other districts up North.

And now the virus is spreading in Khulna and other southwest districts.

According to the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS), coronavirus cases have begun to rise near around Dhaka too. Public health experts fear yet another Covid wave, given the prevailing circumstances.

Over the past one week, from 13 to 19 June, 56 persons have died of coronavirus per day on average in the country. And, in the same span of time, on average 3,300 new corona patients have been detected per day.