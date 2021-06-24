Covid surge may take alarming turn: DGHS

People in to get into the bus amid the massive spike of Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh. The photo is taken recently from Shabagh intersection area, Dhaka.

The coronavirus situation may take alarming turn if the health protocols set by government are not properly abided, the DGHS has warned in their regular health bulletin on Wednesday.

In the bulletin, physician Robed Amin, line director of non-communicable disease control (NCDC) of DGHS, said the number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing alarmingly.

Given the situation, the government has imposed lockdown in Dhaka and its adjoining seven districts to prevent the massive surge in coronavirus, the Directorate General of Health Services added.

Both the deaths and infections have increased on Wednesday than that of Tuesday. As many as 85 people have died of Covid-19 on Wednesday with the infection of 5,727.

Urging the law enforcing agencies to take stringent measures to ensure the proper lockdown, Robed Amin said people are facing some problems amid the massive spike of Covid-19.

“But all will have to cooperate to bring the transmission under control,” he added.

