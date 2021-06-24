Covid surge may take alarming turn: DGHS

In the bulletin, physician Robed Amin, line director of non-communicable disease control (NCDC) of DGHS, said the number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing alarmingly.

Given the situation, the government has imposed lockdown in Dhaka and its adjoining seven districts to prevent the massive surge in coronavirus, the Directorate General of Health Services added.

Both the deaths and infections have increased on Wednesday than that of Tuesday. As many as 85 people have died of Covid-19 on Wednesday with the infection of 5,727.