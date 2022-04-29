Covid: Bangladesh logs zero deaths, 30 cases in 24 hours

The health authorities in Bangladesh recorded zero deaths from Covid-19 and 30 infections in 24 hours to Friday morning.

Besides, another 326 patients recovered from the infectious disease, taking the recovery rate to 97.05%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The latest additions took the country’s total caseload to 1,952,674 and the total number of recoveries to 1,895,146, while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,127.

A total of 4,754 samples were tested at 879 labs across the country during the 24-hour period, yielding a positivity rate of 0.63%.

On Thursday, 19 coronavirus cases were detected at an infection rate of 0.41%.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate also remained unchanged at 1.49%.

In March, Bangladesh reported 85 Covid-19 deaths and 8,000 new cases, while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease.

Among the 85 deaths during the period, 44 were unvaccinated patients, 11 were vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 28 with the second dose and two with the booster dose.

The country reported its first zero deaths from coronavirus in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37%, reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.