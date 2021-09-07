Covid-19: Twice the number of females die compared to males in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 9.69 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.67 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 5,567 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 14,60,754.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 96.11 per cent while the rate of death is 1.76 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 19 were male and 37 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,239 were male (64.60 per cent) and 9,445 female (35.40 per cent).