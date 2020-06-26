COVID-19: Oxygen shortage at hospitals, no solution in sight

The shortage of oxygen required for the medical treatment of COVID-19 cases is not likely to be resolved any time soon.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has taken an initiative to meet this crisis, but it will take at least one and a half or two months, or even more, for this to see results.

Public health experts and officials of oxygen manufacturing plants have said that this oxygen crisis has emerged simply because necessary measures were not taken in time.

Oxygen is extremely important in the treatment of coronavirus patients. Not all hospitals have a central system for uninterrupted supply of oxygen for the patients. Most hospitals use oxygen cylinders.

There is a shortage of cylinders in the market. It has been reported that many persons are buying oxygen cylinders and keeping these away in case these are not available in the advent of an emergency.

There are four companies that produce oxygen in Bangladesh. They said that they are producing enough oxygen to meet the demand, but the health department does not have the capacity to utilise this.