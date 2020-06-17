Covid-19: Over 4,000 new infections in a day: 43 die, 1,925 recover in 24 hours

Forty-three people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 1,305, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

Four thousand and eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections recorded in a day so far in the country.

The latest figures take the total number of infections in the country to 98,489.

A total of 17,527 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,925 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 38,189, the DGHS official added.

The current recovery rate is 38.77 percent, Nasima Sultana said.

A total of 718 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 28 were male and 15 female, she said adding that 21 were from Dhaka, 12 from Chattogram, four from Rajshahi, two from Khulna, one from Sylhet, two from Mymensingh and another was from Rangpur division.

Of them, one was under 10 years old, one between 11-20, one was between 21-30 years old, four between 31-40, four within 41-50, nine within 51-60, 12 between 61-70, nine from 71-80 and the other two were between 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.