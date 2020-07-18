Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Cases cross 2 lakh mark; 34 more die in 24 hrs

Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh crossed 2 lakh mark on Saturday as the health authorities detected 2,709 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed cases reached 202,066 and the casualties from the global pandemic climbed to 2,581 in the country with the death of 34 more patients during the period.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional directorate general of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali, UNB reports.

She also informed that 1,373 persons have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,10,098.

The health authorities have tested 10,17,674 samples in the country since the detection of the virus in the country.

Global coronavirus scenario

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11. It has spread to all corners of the world since then.

A total of 14,109,173 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected and over 602,711 deaths reported across the groble, according to the Coronavirus Resource Centre at the Johns Hopkins University.