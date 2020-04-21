COVID-19 in Bangladesh: 9 more die in 24 hrs, confirmed cases now 3382

Coronavirus claimed nine more lives in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, taking the total casualties in the country to 110.

Besides, a record number of 434 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 3382, reports UNB.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the information in the daily health bulletin.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 170,435 on Tuesday morning.

So far, 2,481,253 cases have been confirmed around the world after disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,663,970 are currently being treated and 56,766 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 646,848 people have recovered.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.