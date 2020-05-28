Covid-19: highest number of infections reported in a day, total crosses 40,000

Fifteen people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 559, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

Two thousand and twenty-nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections detected in a day in the country and with the figures, the total number of infected has reached 40,321.

A total of 9,310 samples were tested in 49 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 500 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 8,425, the DGHS official added.

A total of 248 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 11 were male and four female, she said, adding that seven were from Dhaka and eight from Chattogram division.

Of them, two were between 31-40 years old, five within 51-60, five between 61-70, two within 71-80 and the other one between 90-100 years old, Dr Nasima also said.