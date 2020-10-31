COVID-19: Govt reports 18 deaths, 1320 new virus cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 407,684 as 1,320 more cases were reported, after testing 11,532 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 18 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,923, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.45 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 17.45 per cent.