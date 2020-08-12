Covid-19 death toll crosses 3,500 mark: 42 die, 2,995 infected, 1,117 recover in 24 hours

The Covid-19 death toll in the country crossed the grim milestone of 3,500 with 42 new deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of deaths has now reached 3,513 and the death rate stands at 1.32 percent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Two thousand nine hundred and ninety-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, adds the press release.

With the fresh cases, the total number of positive cases so far in the country stands at 2,66,498 and the current infection rate is 20.30 percent.

The total infection rate stands at 20.46 percent, according to the release.

A total of 14,751 samples were tested in 86 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,117 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,53,089 and the recovery rate at 57.44 percent.

Eight hundred and sixty-two people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release added.

Among the deceased, 33 were male and nine were female while one was between 21-30 years old, two within 31-40, four between 41-50, 11 within 51-60 and 24 were above 60 years old.