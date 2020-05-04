COVID-19 cases cross 10,000 in Bangladesh, five more die

Five more people died of the novel coronavirus while 688 more were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Nasima Sultana revealed the numbers in an online briefing on Monday.
She also said 182 people have died in the country so far while 10,143 tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the virus outbreak.
DGHS officials said as many as 1,209 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus in the country.
Nasima Sultana also said a total of 1,636 people remained in isolation while 2,742 were sent to both home and institutional quarantine in the 24 hours.
Bangladesh first reported death from coronavirus on 18 March while the first case was confirmed on 8 March.