Covid-19 cases: Bangladesh crosses France, currently 17th worst affected country – 55 die, 3,027 infected, 1,953 recover in 24 hours

Fifty-five people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 2,151 and the death rate at 1.28 percent.

Three thousand and twenty-seven people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the current infection rate is 22.98 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,68,645.

The total infection rate so far stands at 19.31 percent.

With this, Bangladesh again becomes the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases.

This time it has crossed France and remains one step behind Germany, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 13,173 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,953 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 78,102 and the current recovery rate is 46.31 percent.

A total of 802 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, 46 were male and nine were female while 27 were from Dhaka, 12 from Chattogram, seven from Khulna, two from Rajshahi, one from Mymensingh, two from Sylhet, two from Rangpur and two other were from Barishal division.

Of them, one was between 11-20 years old, two between 31-40, six within 41-50, 18 between 51-60, 21 between 61-70, six within 71-80 and one was between 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.