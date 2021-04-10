Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 77 deaths, the highest in a day

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 77 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number of deaths in a single day, raising the total toll in the country to 9,661.
The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 678,937 as 5,343 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
On last Thursday, government reported 74 Covid-19 deaths, then the highest number of deaths in a single day.
A total of 26,077 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The rate of detection was 20.49 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,837 patients recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 572,378.
The government is mulling over an all-out lockdown for a week from 14 April to check coronavirus, said Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday morning.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded first death on 18 March that year.