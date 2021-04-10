Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 77 deaths, the highest in a day

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 77 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number of deaths in a single day, raising the total toll in the country to 9,661.

The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 678,937 as 5,343 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

On last Thursday, government reported 74 Covid-19 deaths, then the highest number of deaths in a single day.