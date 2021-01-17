COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 23 deaths, 569 cases

During that time 23 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,906, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.23 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 15.26 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 681 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 472,437.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 16 were male and six female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,992 were male (75.79 per cent) and 1,913 female (24.21 per cent).
Among the 23 patients died in the last 24 hours, all breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 13,553 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 34,57,453.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.