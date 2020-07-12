Covid-19: Bangladesh records 47 deaths, 2,666 new cases in 24 hrs

Health authorities in Bangladesh on Sunday recorded 47 more COVID-19 deaths, brining the total death toll to 2,352.

Besides, another 2,666 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning, mounting the country’s total infections to 1,83,795.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

The health authorities also reported recovery of 5, 580 patients during the period, taking the number of total recovered patients to 93,614.

Meanwhile, there are now over 12.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 565,000 fatalities and more than 6.9 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.