COVID-19: Bangaldesh reports 18 more deaths, 1474 cases

Some 18 more COVID-19 patients died during that time, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,067, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.55 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 17.20 per cent.
The overall rate of people recovered as of Saturday stands at 80.47 per cent while the rate of death is 1.44 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 14 were male and 4 female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,671 were male (76.99 per cent) and 1,396 female (23.01 per cent).
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.