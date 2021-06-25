Covid-19: 77pc households face loss of monthly income

Surveyed households reported a 58 per cent decrease in average monthly remittances received during the pandemic.

Furthermore, returnee migrant families will increase the pressure on the already resource-constrained local sectors, education and health in particular. Of the returnee population, 4.57 per cent are school-age children (5-16 years), who, if unable to get back to their previous educational institutions, will eventually aggravate pressure on the local ones. Resource constraint will worsen in the health sector too, as 17.91 per cent of both the external and internal returnee population are aged over 40 years (13.35 per cent above 40 years and 4.56 per cent above 50 years). These people have a lower chance of re-migration, bringing significant implications for the health services, both in terms of finance and capacity, and especially in the area of non-communicable diseases.

The study also finds key gender-based differences in returnee experience. Female returnee migrants, mostly internal ones, are dealing with heightened burden during the pandemic. Survey respondents identified a number of key challenges, such as, inability to engage in productive or income-generating work (74 per cent), problems in moving freely in the streets and marketplaces (26.8 per cent), problems in adjusting with the local culture, absence of utility services (20 per cent), an increased burden of household chores, and problems in child-rearing and ensuring their education (18 per cent).

The findings also suggest a higher incidence of child marriage in Bangladesh during the pandemic. Of the marriages that occurred during the survey period, more than three-fourths (77 per cent) of the brides were below 18 years and 61 per cent were below 16 years at the time of their marriage.

The study suggests that in 2020 in Bangladesh, the expected crude birth rate in the rural areas was 19.5 per thousand population, and in the households with returnee migrants it was 33.4 per thousand population. Both these rates are higher than the 2018 national crude birth rate of 18.2 per thousand population. Additionally, the average family size was found to be 4.7, which is higher than the pre-pandemic national average of 4.06 (Household income and expenditure survey – HIES 2016).

At the discussion session by the panelists, Shoko Ishikawa said Bangladesh is one of those countries where schools remain closed for over one and a half years although digital learning opportunities for children are quite inadequate particularly in the rural areas.