Covid-19: 48 die, 2695 infected, 2,668 recover in 24 hours

Forty-eight people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing today.

With this the death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached 3,083 and the death rate now stands at 1.31 percent.

Two thousand six hundred and ninety-five people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh cases, the total number of positive cases so far in the country stands at 2,34,879 and the current infection rate is 20.83 percent.

The total infection rate stands at 20.18 percent, according to DGHS.

A total of 12,937 samples were tested in 82 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 2,668 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,32,960 and the recovery rate at 56.61 percent.