Covid-19: 4,249 samples tested; 30 die, 1,356 infected in 24 hours

Thirty people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing today.

With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached 3,184, she said.

One thousand three hundred and fifty-six people have been infected during the period and the current infection rate is 21.91 percent.

With the fresh cases, the total number of infections so far in the country stands at 2,42,102.

A total of 4,249 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,066 Covid-19 patients have recovered and the current recovery rate is 56.96 percent, she said.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,37,905, she added.

Among the deceased, 25 were males, while 15 were from Dhaka, five from Chattogram, four from Khulna, three from Rajshahi and one each from Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions, the DGHS official said.

Of them, two were 31-40 years old, three between 41-50, four between 51-60, 14 between 61-70, five between 71-80, one 81-90 and one 91-100 years old, Dr Nasima also said.

A total of 468 people were put under isolation across the country in the last 24 hours.