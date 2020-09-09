Covid-19: 41 die, 1,827 infected, 2,995 recover in 24 hours

Forty-one people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 4,593 and the death rate stands at 1.39 percent.

A total of 1,827 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 3,31,078, added the briefing.

The current positivity rate is 19.77 percent.

A total of 14,775 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,995 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,30,804 and the recovery rate at 69.71 percent.

Four hundred people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release added.

Among the deceased, 29 were male and 12 were female while one was 0-10 years old, one was 21-30, one within 31-40, four between 41-50, 10 between 51-60 and 24 were above 60 years old.