Covid-19: 40 die; 3,868 infected; 1,638 recover in 24 hours

Forty people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 1,661 and the death rate at 1.27 percent.

Three thousand eight hundred and sixty-eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the infection rate of the last 24 hours is 20.91 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,30,474.

The total infection rate so far stands at 18. 72 percent.

Bangladesh remains to be the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of that of South Africa and one step behind of France, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 18,498 samples were tested in 66 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,638 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 53,133 and the current recovery rate is 40.72 percent

Among the deceased, 32 were male and seven female while 10 were from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram, five from Rajshahi, five from Khulna, three from Mymensingh, two from Barishal and four were from Rangpur division.

Of them, two were between 21-30 years old, one within 31-40, seven within 41-50, nine between 51-60, 12 between 61-70, seven within 71-80 and another was from 91-100 years old, Dr Nasima also said.