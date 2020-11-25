Covid-19: 39 die, 2,156 infected, 2,302 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-nine people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,487 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

At least 2,156 new infections were recorded during this period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,54,146, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 13.47 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.84 percent.

A total of 16,001 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,302 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,69,179 and the recovery rate at 81.29 percent.

Among the 39 deceased, 27 were men and 12 women while five were between 41-50, 12 were between 51-60, and 22 were above 60 years old, added the release.