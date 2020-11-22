Covid-19: 38 die, 2,060 infected, 2,076 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-eight people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,388 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

At least 2,060 new infections were recorded during this period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,47,341, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 14.85 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.89 percent.

A total of 13,870 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,076 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,62,428 and the recovery rate at 81.02 percent.

Among the 38 deceased, 28 were men and 10 women while one was between 0-10 years old, four were within 31-40, four between 41-50, 10 were between 51-60, and 19 above 60 years old, added the release.