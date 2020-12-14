Covid-19: 37 die, 1,799 infected, 2,949 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-seven people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 7,089 and the death rate stands at 1.44 percent.

At least 1,799 new infections were recorded during this period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,92,332, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 10.69 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 16.49 percent.

A total of 16,828 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,949 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the meantime.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 4,23,845 and the recovery rate at 86.09 percent.

Among the 37 deceased, 27 were men and 10 were women.

Of the deceased, two were between 41-50 years old, eight within 51-60, and 27 were above 60 years old, added the release.