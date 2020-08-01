Covid-19: 21 die, 2,199 infected, 1,117 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-one people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing today.

With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached 3,132, she said.

Two thousand one hundred and ninety-nine people have been infected during the period of a day and the current infection rate is 24.98 percent.

With the fresh cases, the total number of infections so far in the country stands at 2,39,807.

A total of 8,802 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,117 Covid-19 patients have recovered and the current recovery rate is 56.81 percent.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,36,253, she added.

Among the deceased, 16 were males and five were females, while nine were from Dhaka, three from Chattogram, five from Khulna, one from Rajshahi, two from Barishal and one from Mymensingh division, the DGHS official said.

Of them, two were within 11-20 years old, one between 41-50, four between 51-60, eight between 61-70, five between 71-80, and one within 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.

A total of 771 people were put under isolation across the country in the last 24 hours.