Covid-19: 19 die, 1,733 infected, 1,715 recover in 24 hours

Nineteen people have died from Covid-19 infections in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,127 and the death rate stands at 1.44 percent.

A total of 1,733 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 4,25,353, added the briefing.

The current positivity rate is 11.93 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 17.12 percent.

Meanwhile, 1,715 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 3,43,131 and the recovery rate at 80.67 percent.

A total of 14,524 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, 16 were male and three were female, while seven were between 51-60 years old and the rest were above 60 years old.