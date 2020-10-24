Covid-19: 19 die, 1,094 infected, 1,498 recover in 24 hours

Nineteen people have died from Covid-19 in the country during last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 5,780 and the death rate stands at 1.45 percent.

A total of 1,094 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 3,97,507, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 9.95 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 17.69 percent.

A total of 10,998 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,498 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,13,563 and the recovery rate at 78.88 percent.

Among the 19 deceased, 17 were men and two women while one was between 21-30 years old, one within 31-40, four between 41-50, three within 51-60 and 10 others were above 60 years old, added the release.