Court turns down actress Pori Moni’s bail appeal, orders her to jail

The court on Friday ordered Pori Moni to jail as there were no new cases or remand appeals filed against her.

During the hearing, Pori Moni’s defence team pleaded for her release on humanitarian grounds in light of her social standing as an artist and to protect her from psychological harassment.

They also cited calls from prominent personalities for her immediate release, arguing that her fate should be decided through a trial.

The actress also offered to surrender her passport in order to secure bail after being labelled a ‘flight risk’ by the investigation officer.

Her lawyers also said that the raid by the Rapid Action Batallion on her residence was conducted illegally, while calling into question the conduct of the elite police unit for holding Pori Moni in its headquarters in Uttara for hours before placing her into the custody of police.

They argued that there was no valid reason to detain for that long as she was not a ‘murder suspect’.

Opposing the bail plea, Chief Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu said a large number of local and foreign drugs were recovered from Pori Moni’s house.

Pori Moni should be sent to jail for using her status as an actress to lure and engage many industrialists, millionaires and youth in immoral activities through ‘DJ parties’, according to Abu.

The RAB also found LSD strips in her home, he said, adding that it took half an hour for the actress to let the law enforcers into her flat and in that time, she tried to empty the bottles of liquor there.

Earlier, police brought the actress to court seeking an order to detain her to further investigate a few important bits of information she divulged during interrogation.

In the application, the investigating officer said there is ample evidence tying Pori Moni to the allegations raised in the case.

Her associate Ashraful Islam Dipu, film producer Nazrul Islam Raz, his manager Sabuj Ali and model Mariam Akhter Mou — all remanded over similar charges — were also produced in court on Friday, according to CID’s Additional DIG Sheikh Omar Faruq.

The agency did not petition for another remand order against them, he said. “But Raz has already been placed on remand in a case under the Pornography Control Act. He will be taken into custody for questioning in due time.”

Raz and Sabuj were later ordered to jail by the same court in a drug-related case filed with Banani Police.

Pori Moni recently grabbed the headlines after accusing a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club. Police subsequently arrested Nasir Uddin Mahmood, a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the actress. He was later released on bail.

Pori Moni came into the RAB’s crosshairs following the arrest of Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan and his accomplice Md Masudul Islam alias Jishan in Bashundhara on Aug 3 on charges of carrying out illicit activities in the name of DJ parties.

Based on the information gleaned from Mishu and Jishan, the elite police unit launched a raid on Pori Moni’s Banani residence the following day and detained her allegedly with bottles of liquor, Yaba pills and LSD blots.